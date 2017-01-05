By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today

A 100 years from now, artist Gregory Effinger may be best known for artwork never touched by his pencils or paintbrushes. It’s amazing that while Effinger created the art behind the 167 magnificent stained glass windows adorning Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, he never handled the glass itself.

“They needed someone to do the conceptual art and then hand that off to the stained glass craftsmen,” Effinger explained.

The stained glass windows would become Effinger’s …read more

