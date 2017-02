By Tom Ross

On average this winter, the heaviest snowfall in the upper Yampa River Basin is in North Routt County, where officials are running out of room to put the snow at the Steamboat Lake State Park visitor’s center, Kirk Mahaffey said.

He reported that 6 inches of heavy snow fell in the park Feb. 2 and confirmed that winters in North Routt are generally more severe than in Steamboat.

“It can be blue skies in town, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today