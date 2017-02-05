By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

As a kid, Meg Anderson loved participating in Winter Carnival’s Donkey Jump. For the past several winters, she’s been a participant in the Night Show Extravaganza, but this year, she’s looking forward to watching the event as the Carnival queen.

Alpine skier Taylor Olson once was a Winter Carnival princess, waving at the good people of Steamboat from her float. A few years later, she marked the February events by skiing down Howelsen Hill with her …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today