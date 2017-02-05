By Matt Stensland

The fireworks during Saturday’s Night Extravaganza proves to be a memorable experience each year.

That is thanks to Tim Borden, a Steamboat Springs resident and fireworks nut who donates the fireworks each year to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club on behalf of Yampa Valley Bank.

In recent years, Borden has been trying to secure the record for the largest firework ever launched in the world.

During the 2016 Winter Carnival, Borden successfully launched his first 48-inch shell …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today