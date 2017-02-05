By Teresa Ristow

Emerald Mountain School eighth-grader Alliyah Reimer’s artwork was chosen this year to adorn thousands of buttons used for entry into the 2017 Winter Carnival.

Alliyah, 13, said she entered the contest for the second time this year, along with her classmates at Emerald Mountain School.

“I always liked the idea but never thought I would place first,” Alliyah said.

Alliyah’s winning artwork depicts a snowboarder wearing a Colorado beanie with the Winter Carnival fireworks reflected …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today