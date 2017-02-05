Not unlike most who have been named grand marshals of the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Diamond Hitch Parade, Lon and Eileen Allen said they were surprised and honored at the news they would be leading this year’s incarnation of the event.

The 104th annual Winter Carnival will be held Feb. 8 through 12.

“We were very honored and surprised,” Lon said.

Eileen agreed, but qualified: "You never know who they're going to pick, and it's always a surprise

