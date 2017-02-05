By Scott Franz

The snow sculptures caused quite a stir when they were abruptly pulled from the 2016 Winter Carnival lineup after there weren’t enough high school students interested in participating that year.

But the yearlong hiatus and the community outcry that followed is poised to deliver even better sculptures when the decades-old tradition is revived this year.

The sculpture building, which used to be created exclusively by area high school students, was opened up to a greater segment …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today