By Joel Reichenberger

Focus has been the focus for Cody Winters this season, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Alpine snowboarder trying to manage his emotions and control his thoughts as he weaves between the gates.

Saturday parallel giant slalom

Women

1 Megan Farrell, Canada

2 Jennifer Hawkrigg, Canada

3 Lynn Ott, USA

4 Maggie Carrigan, USA*

Men

1 Michael Trapp, USA*

2 Robby Burns, USA*

3 Steven MacCutcheon, USA*

4 Arnaud Gaudet, Canada

Sunday parallel slalom

Women

1 Megan Farrell, Canada

2 Katrina Gerencser, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today