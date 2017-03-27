By Teresa Ristow

Organizers with February’s sold-out WinterWonderGrass Festival said the successful event helped generate more than $20,000 for nonprofits from Steamboat Springs and outside the area.

The three-day bluegrass music and craft beer event drew more than 5,000 people, and $1 from each ticket purchase benefitted Yampatika, LiftUp of Routt County, the Educational Foundation of Eagle County or All Hands Volunteers, a disaster relief nonprofit.

“Giving back has been part of our motto since day one,” said Jennifer …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today