By Jim Patterson

If the speed with which tickets have disappeared is any indication, WinterWonderGrass Music and Brew Festival’s inaugural appearance in Steamboat Springs is looking to be a packed out event.

The festival, slated for Feb. 23 through 26, has officially sold out, and according to lodging forecasts from the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association, between 11,000 and 15,000 visitors are expected in town for the event.

As a result, both the upper and lower sections of Steamboat Ski …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today