By Lauren Blair

Energy took center stage in Washington this week when Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to roll back coal, oil, gas and emissions regulations enacted under the Obama administration.

With an emphasis on promoting American energy independence, the new policy orders a halt to the Clean Power Plan and lifts a moratorium on new federal coal leases.

The move may not have an immediate or direct impact on Northwest Colorado's energy industry, but could

