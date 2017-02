Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

3:18 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. Someone saw a woman banging on a door of a nearby condominium unit. When officers arrived, they found a man sleeping inside.

4:34 a.m. Officers were called to a noise complaint at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:14 a.m. Officers were called to …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today