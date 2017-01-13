By Matt Stensland

A 28-year-old Hayden woman is suspected of embezzling nearly $76,000 from Johnson and Johnson Physical Therapy in Steamboat Springs.

Quinn J. Falzon faces felony charges of unauthorized use of a financial device, identity theft, computer crime and theft.

She was arrested Thursday and released after being issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Falzon is being represented by Steamboat attorney Patrick Welsh.

“We are starting an investigation into the allegations against Ms. Falzon,” Welsh said. “Until we receive …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today