By Matt Stensland

Organizers were filled with pride as an estimated 1,000 people marched through downtown Saturday during the Women’s March on Steamboat Springs.

“I’m proud that we’ve come together as a community to show Northwest Colorado that we are diverse, we’re welcoming, we believe in freedom and choice, and this is beautiful,” organizer Helen Beall said. “I am emotional right now. Beyond expectations.”

Organizers were originally expecting about 500 people.

The Women’s March started at Bud Werner Memorial …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today