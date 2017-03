By Joel Reichenberger

After playing to a nearly complete tie during the season, the Steamboat Wranglers and the Aspen Leafs will launch into a post-season playoff matchup Friday to determine which of the two teams will move on.

The teams, which tied for second in the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League, will begin play in a three-game playoff series Friday in Aspen.

Since the Leads edged Steamboat out in the tiebreaker, they’ll play host for the games, set for Friday, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today