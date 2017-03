By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Wranglers hockey team was one mistake away from the end of its season at one point late Saturday night, playing in double overtime in a must-win playoff game at Aspen, the league’s 2016 champions.

The Wranglers got the goal they needed, however, won the game and kept themselves alive in a best-of-three Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey Playoff series.

They won again the next day to take the series, 2-1, and now the squad is

