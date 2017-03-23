By Teresa Ristow

Bellydancers, acrobats, live and silent auctions, gourmet food and an open bar — all enjoyed by masked Steamboat Springs community members?

It must be the Yampa Valley Autism Program’s Masquerade Ball, back for its ninth year April 1.

The event is the Yampa Valley Autism Program’s signature fundraiser and supports all of the organization’s important programs for children and adults on the autism spectrum, including therapy, school programs, respite care, teen social coaching and family support, …read more

