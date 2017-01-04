By Sasha Nelson

Yampa Valley Electric Association is offering residential and small business members Cen$ible energy rebates for a third consecutive year.

“In addition to reducing energy use and utility bills across the YVEA territory, the first two years of the program supported local businesses and vendors with almost $208,000 in locally generated purchases,” said YVEA Member Outreach Specialist Tammi Strickland.

This year program partners — YVEA, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, the City of Steamboat Springs …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today