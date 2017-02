Yampa Valley Fly Fishers February meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Rex’s American Grill. This will be our annual fly tying meeting and will feature fly tying demonstrations by some of the finest tyers in the Yampa Valley.

Steve Henderson, of Henderson Fly Fishing, will be tying his flash back pheasant tail nymph, followed by other highly productive nymphs.

Paul Russell, of Yampa River Outfitters, will tie his signature Pablo’s …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today