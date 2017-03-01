By Teresa Ristow

Yampa Valley Medical Center officials announced Wednesday the hospital was pursuing a merger with the UCHealth hospital system.

The nationally recognized Front Range-based system includes Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Medical Group, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital.

If an agreement is reached, YVMC employees would become employees of UCHealth, and the two organizations would consolidate their finances, according to hospital officials.

The hospital …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today