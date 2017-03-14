By Teresa Ristow

Yampa Valley Medical Center has been named a Top 100 Hospital in the United States by an organization that evaluates more than 2,700 hospitals across the country.

It’s the first time in 24 years of Truven Health Analytics’ study that YVMC has earned this honor.

The study uses a handful of metrics to evaluate hospitals on clinical and operational performance, including by identifying hospitals where patients report good care, where emergency departments provide timely care …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today