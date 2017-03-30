Live music in the valley doesn’t end when the ski slopes close.

The Old Town Pub is spearheading an effort, known as Yampapalooza, to showcase local talent by hosting an all-day festival for local bands and solo artists. The jamboree will be held Saturday, May 6, and organizers are in the process of recruiting musicians.

“The beauty of Yampapalooza is that it attracts a wide variety of genres and abilities,” said organizer Tommy Larson.

Performances will feature outlaw …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today