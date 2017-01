Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

12:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to help a drunken hitchhiker in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. The hitchhiker had picked up a ride, but it was to the wrong condo. Police helped the hitchhiker get home.

1:42 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person was given a ride home.

2:27 a.m. Officers were …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today