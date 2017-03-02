By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today

During his mere 20 years on Earth, Hans Brunk has managed to build a competitive ski life, wreck it several times with knee injuries, graduate two exclusive high schools on two continents, teach himself several musical instruments and pick up an associates college degree in a language he had to learn in two years.

And in the middle of it all, the Midwest transplant discovered that a simple camera could help him see past the Olympic …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today