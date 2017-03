By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

Capping off a week of performances at three Routt County schools, Opera Colorado’s Young Artists will present an Arias & Ensembles concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs.

What: “Arias & Ensembles” concert performed by Opera Colorado’s Young Artists

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24

Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Information: Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. For information, visit emeraldcityopera.com.

