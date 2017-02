By Joel Reichenberger

The U.S. Nordic combined team is in the midst of a youth movement, and that more than anything is reflected in the five skiers the team is taking to Lahti, Finland, later this month for the 2017 World Nordic Championships.

The team announced this week that long-time veterans Bryan Fletcher and Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat Springs-born brothers, will be on the team, along with Steamboat skier Ben Berend and Adam Loomis and Ben Loomis, both of Eau …read more

