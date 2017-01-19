By Julia Ben-Asher/For Steamboat Today

For the first few shows these musicians played, they went by a different band name each time.

When the band formed eight years ago, “we didn’t really take ourselves seriously,” rhythm guitar and vocalist Zac Grant laughed.

What: Zolopht

When: 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20

Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

But when their audiences started to take them seriously, “Zolopht and the Destroyers” dropped the “and the Destroyers” and buckled down.

Via:: Steamboat Today