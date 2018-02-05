Steamboat is proudly sending 15 athletes to compete in South Korea! We’re giving our listeners the opportunity to voice their support of our hometown athletes throughout the games! Leave a message on our studio line 970-306-0791 ext 440 or record an mp3 on your phone and email it to [email protected]. Then, simply tune in from now through the closing ceremonies to hear your voice on your favorite AlwaysMountainTime radio station! (Remember that by leaving us a message or emailing an mp3, you are giving us permission to use your voice on-air.)

