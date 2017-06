Get ready for an amazing summer of FREE live music in 2017!

All shows are at Howelson Hill in downtown Steamboat Springs.

June 23rd – Tribal Seeds

July 1st – Bruce Hornsby& The Noisemakers

July 14th – The Record Company

July 28th – The Wood Brothers

September 3rd – End of Summer Jam…Featuring The Soul Rebels, Small Town World, Yer State Birds, Wheelhouse…& Headliner TBA!

Keepinitfree.com