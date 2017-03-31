Help the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts, Keepin’ it free since 1993 celebrating it’s 25th anniversary at their annual fundraiser Saturday April 8th at the Chief Theatre! Silent auction, prizes, food, drink and music from Yer State Birds!

Tickets are on sale now at www.chieftheater.com.

Doors open at 6pm at the Chief…See you there!

Presented by your concert leader KFMU

