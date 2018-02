Various Artists, Black Panther: The AlbumThe Kendrick Lamar-helmed soundtrack to Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster features K-Dot collaborations with SZA, Travis Scott and The Weeknd, as well as appearances by Khalid, 2 Chainz,This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: 10 New Albums to Stream Now: ‘Black Panther,’ MGMT and More Rolling Stone Editors’ Picks …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone