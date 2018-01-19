Fall Out Boy, ManiaThe shape-shifting quartet’s seventh album is “a re-affirmation of their ability to fuse over-the-top oversharing and Queen-ly operatic stomp with an elastic vision of pop,” writes Jon Dolan. “It’s more proof of why they’re masters at turning meltdowns into jock jams.”Read Our Review: This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Fall Out Boy, Lanco, First Aid Kit and More Rolling Stone Editors’ Picks …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone