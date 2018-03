Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Tearing at the SeamsThe R&B revivalist’s second album “doubles down on roadhouse retro,” writes David Browne, adding the occasional electronic flourish and copious references to Leonard Cohen toThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Logic, David Byrne and More Rolling Stone Editors’ Picks …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone