Home Music News 2017 New Music Releases 2017 New Music Releases Music News Dec 27, 2016 By Dave Lifton We look at all the new albums that are on tap for 2017. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Watch Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore Talk Early Stooges, Playing Vacuums Dec 27, 2016 Boy George on George Michael’s Death: ‘Devastating’ Dec 27, 2016 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines 2017 New Music Releases Dec 27, 2016 Watch Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore Talk Early Stooges, Playing Vacuums Dec 27, 2016 Boy George on George Michael’s Death: ‘Devastating’ Dec 27, 2016 How Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Became a New Holiday Standard Dec 27, 2016 Hear Aphex Twin’s Gauzy New Song ‘tnodvood104’ Dec 27, 2016