Home Music News 25 Years Ago: The Sugarcubes End on a High Note With ‘Stick... 25 Years Ago: The Sugarcubes End on a High Note With ‘Stick Around for Joy’ Music News Feb 19, 2017 By Annie Zaleski The Sugarcubes released their final album, ‘Stick Around for Joy,’ on Feb. 18, 1992. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Melvins Tease Two New Records: An All-New Double Album and One With Two Bass Players Feb 19, 2017 Bono Meets Mike Pence, Praises Previous AIDS Relief Efforts Feb 19, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Melvins Tease Two New Records: An All-New Double Album and One With Two Bass Players Feb 19, 2017 Bono Meets Mike Pence, Praises Previous AIDS Relief Efforts Feb 19, 2017 25 Years Ago: The Sugarcubes End on a High Note With ‘Stick Around for Joy’ Feb 19, 2017 U2 Offer Update on ‘Songs of Experience,’ Will Release New Version of ‘Red Hill Mining Town’ Feb 19, 2017 Hear Christina Grimmie’s Inspiring New Song ‘Invisible’ Feb 19, 2017