Home Music News 35 Years Ago: Richard and Linda Thompson Explore Love’s Dark Side on... 35 Years Ago: Richard and Linda Thompson Explore Love’s Dark Side on ‘Shoot Out the Lights’ Music News Mar 15, 2017 By Bryan Wawzenek Richard and Linda Thompson’s most successful album would be their last. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Watch Young M.A Explore Strip Club in ‘Hot Sauce’ Video Mar 15, 2017 Kasabian Vow to ‘Save’ Guitar Music with Their New LP Mar 15, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Watch Young M.A Explore Strip Club in ‘Hot Sauce’ Video Mar 15, 2017 Kasabian Vow to ‘Save’ Guitar Music with Their New LP Mar 15, 2017 35 Years Ago: Richard and Linda Thompson Explore Love’s Dark Side on ‘Shoot Out the Lights’ Mar 15, 2017 Review: Charli XCX Commits to Avant-Pop Partnership on ‘Number 1 Angel’ Mar 15, 2017 Hear Robert Plant’s First ‘Kashmir’ Performance Since Led Zeppelin Reunion Mar 15, 2017