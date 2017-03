By Martin Kielty

The Afghan Whigs have confirmed the launch of eighth album In Spades on May 5, and released lead song “Demon in Profile.”

The 10-track follow-up to 2014’s Do to the Beast was revealed in an unexpected tweet from frontman Greg Dulli, who posted an image relating to the LP’s artwork and said: “It’s on now…

Via:: Diffuser