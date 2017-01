Ani DiFranco will recount her journey from struggling artist, estranged from her parents, to celebrated musician and determined activist in a new memoir. In addition to music, DiFranco has been an activist for countless causes including the environment, racial justice, reproductive rights, gender equality and prison

