Annihilation boasts one of the most audacious climaxes in recent cinema history, and its music is just as haunting. The film finds director Alex Garland – whose directorial debut was 2015’s Ex Machina ­– again tapping the duo of Geoff Barrow and composer Ben Salisbury for the soundtrack, one that matches the unsettling, psychedelically altered terrain of the mysterious swathThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: ‘Annihilation’: Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury Talk Its Haunting Score …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone