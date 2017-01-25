Jerome Lawson, lead singer of R&B a cappella group the Persuasions, is suing Apple over its use of his sampled voice from Jamie xx’s 2015 single, “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times),” featured in an iPhone 6 TV advertisement. In the suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Lawson contends the sample violates his right to publicity under California law,

