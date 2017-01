At least four people were killed and a dozen more injured when gunfire broke out during the final night of the BPM Festival, an EDM music fest in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

The shooting took place at around 3:30 a.m. local time outside a venue called the Blue Parrot, which was hosting the closing party of the BPM fest.

“It is with great sadness to share that police

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: At Least Four …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone