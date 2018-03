Beach House released a second new single off their forthcoming album 7 with “Dive.” 7 is the band’s first album of new material since 2015.The song begins in dreamy repose, but at the midpoint, turns into a messy, dance-driven stomp that’s unusual for the synth-pop duo.This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Beach House Preview Forthcoming Album ‘7’ With New Song, ‘Dive’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone