Belly will release their first LP in 23 years, Dove, on May 4th. The alt-rock quartet previewed the album with new single, “Shiny One.” Tanya Donelly belts through the synth-y haze: “Call my fallen angel/ When the call comes, you answer it/ When the call comes, you answer it for me/ Don’t forget who you come from, son.”Donelly wrote about her deep “affection” for “Shiny One,”This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Belly Prep First LP …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone