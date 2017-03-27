The Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee provides a listening experience unlike any other in America. At the 2017 edition, Norwegian drone musician Deathprod blasted deafening noise inside a 1920s theater listed in the National Register of Historic Places, while the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra played Bach on the floor of a rock club. Cell phones got alerts that a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Big Ears 2017: Where Jeff Tweedy Is Noise Star, Symphony …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone