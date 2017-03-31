Rolling Stone Recommends

Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Bob Dylan’s third foray into songs previously recorded by Frank Sinatra isn’t only the largest set of new recordings he’s ever released (three CDs, 30 songs), it’s also majestic in its own right. Dylan moves through this area – the region of Sinatra, and also of standards songwriters like Irving Berlin, Jerome

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Bob Dylan, Mastodon, Wire and 17 More New Albums to Hear Right …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone