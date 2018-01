Brazilian Girls will release their first album in 10 years, Let’s Make Love, on April 13th via Six Degrees Records. The alternative-dance quartet teased the LP with lead single “Pirates,” a barrage of springy synthesizers and singer Sabina Sciubba’s staccato vocal lines. This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Brazilian Girls Prep First LP in 10 Years, ‘Let’s Make Love’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone