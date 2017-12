In November, K-pop superstars BTS touched down in L.A. for a whirlwind visit, during which they played the AMAs and hit a string of high-profile talk shows. Ellen DeGeneres likened the group’s arrival to the Beatles’ trip to America in ’64, and as you can see in thisThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: BTS Take L.A.: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the K-Pop Sensations …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone