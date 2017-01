Butch Trucks, one of the Allman Brothers Band‘s founding drummers, died on Tuesday. He was 69. Page Stallings, Trucks’ booking agent, confirmed the veteran musician’s death to Rolling Stone, but said a cause of death is currently unknown.

Alongside drummer and percussionist Jai

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band Founding Member, Dead at 69

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone