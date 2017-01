Influential pop-punk band Buzzcocks will reissue their self-released debut EP, 1977’s Spiral Scratch, and Time’s Up, an official studio bootleg documenting their first-ever recording session from 1976. Domino Records will release the 40th anniversary EP reissue on January 27th, followed by Time’s

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Buzzcocks Plot Reissues of Debut EP, Early Studio Bootleg

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone