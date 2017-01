Pop singer Camila Cabello spoke with Lena Dunham just before her final show with Fifth Harmony for a special episode of the Girls creator’s Women of the Hour episode and an interview in Lenny Letter. Cabello and Dunham talked about

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Camila Cabello Tells Lena Dunham She Felt Objectified in Fifth Harmony

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone